MANA Seminars in Germany in April 2024 include U.S.-Executive Recruitment Expert Tilman Bender as speaker

Tilman Bender of TH Bender and Partners will give presentations on U.S. recruitment issues at MANA seminars in April 2024 in Germany.

The founder and principal of TH Bender & Partners specializes in recruiting executives especially for companies based in German-speaking countries (DACH).

I always learn from the attendees - their questions and their own experiences help me to better understand what challenges they face. ... I always make it a point to thoroughly answer any questions” — Tilman Bender, principal of TH Bender & Partners

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Founder and CEO of TH Bender & Partners, Tilman Bender , the leading German-speaking personnel consultancy in the USA, will give live presentations on recruitment issues in the United States at three seminars covering key business issues facing executives with business interests and/or operations in North America.Organized by the non-profit MITTELSTAND-AKADEMIE NORDAMERIKA (MANA), the seminars bring together business, legal, tax and other experts to share their knowledge with business leaders. The April seminars take place in Memmingen (April 16), Leonberg (April 17), and Frankfurt (April 18).Mr. Bender’s presentations during these seminars aim to provide invaluable insights into navigating the American labor market for executives and HR professionals. The presentations will cover a range of crucial topics, including (1) the design of compensation systems to attract and retain talent, (2) matching the business requirements of the subsidiary with the competencies of the local management team, and (3) how to ensure that location decisions consider HR-requirements. With his extensive experience and deep understanding of both German and American business cultures, Mr. Bender will offer unparalleled expertise to seminar participants.The seminars will take place in Memmingen, Leonberg, and Frankfurt. Interested participants can find more information and register on the MANA website, https://usaseminars.org/seminars/ Explains Mr. Bender, "It is always an honor to be invited to present at MANA seminars. It gives me an opportunity to share my experience and most recent insights with highly experienced business people who are responsible for the success of the operations in North America. In effect, this is always a two-way street: while I am the presenter, I always learn from the attendees - their questions and their own experiences help me to better understand what challenges they face. Therefore, I always make it a point to thoroughly answer any questions that the participants may have.”ABOUTTH Bender & Partners specializes in recruiting top managers for U.S. subsidiaries of companies based in German-speaking countries (Austria, Germany, Switzerland, "DACH"). Their services include building and expanding teams, succession planning, filling full-time and interim positions, team evaluations, and compensation studies. With approximately 20 highly experience employees and a team of German-speaking consultants, TH Bender & Partners is committed to providing unbiased perspectives, reliable assessments, and a long-term perspective. Website: https://thbender.com/de/ MITTELSTAND-AKADEMIE NORDAMERIKA (MANA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting medium-sized companies from Germany, Switzerland, and Austria with their U.S. market expansion and presence. Through comprehensive seminars and U.S. expert knowledge, MANA aims to facilitate transatlantic trade and empower businesses for success in the American market. Website: https://usaseminars.org/

TH Bender is an American executive search company. Our specialty is the recruitment of successful executives to lead the American operations of companies