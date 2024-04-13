Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on the attacks by the Iranian regime against Israel

CANADA, April 13 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the attacks by the Iranian regime against Israel:

“Canada unequivocally condemns Iran’s airborne attacks against Israel. We stand with Israel. After supporting Hamas’ brutal October 7 attack, the Iranian regime’s latest actions will further destabilize the region and make lasting peace more difficult.

“These attacks demonstrate yet again the Iranian regime’s disregard for peace and stability in the region. We support Israel’s right to defend itself and its people from these attacks.

“I am receiving regular updates from the National Security and Intelligence Advisor, the Chief of the Defence Staff, and the Clerk of the Privy Council as the situation develops. We are in contact with allies, and we will continue to monitor closely.”

