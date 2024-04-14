Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers To Prepare for Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds on Sunday

Governor Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms with potentially damaging winds on Sunday. A weather system moving across the state tomorrow is expected to produce severe thunderstorms with potentially damaging winds in the afternoon, especially for areas in the Southern Tier and Mid-Hudson regions, including the Catskills. Strong winds with gusts up to or more than 70 mph are possible, as well as heavy rain, hail, and the chance of isolated tornados. Power outages and hazardous travel are likely, and damaging winds may occur with any thunderstorms that develops outside of the forecasted areas for severe impacts.

"We're closely monitoring severe thunderstorms and damaging winds that are expected to move across the state and present hazardous travel conditions," Governor Hochul said. "I urge New Yorkers to monitor their local forecasts and take proper precautions as the weather unfolds."

New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at https://alert.ny.gov, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer. For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at https://alerts.weather.gov.

Agency Activities

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed.

New York State Department of Transportation

The Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with more than 3,700 supervisors and operators. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond. Staff can be configured into any type of response crews that are needed (flood response, chipper, load & haul, sewer jet, cut & toss, traffic signal, etc.). All residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed with operators, supervisors, and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,560 large dump trucks

338 large loaders

86 tracked and wheeled excavators

81 chippers

15 graders

16 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

13 tree crew bucket trucks

5 dozers

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 655 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind or flood related issues across the state with small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable Variable Message Sign (VMS) boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps, and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. VMS and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

350 large and small dump trucks

63 loaders

31 trailers

5 vac trucks

12 excavators

7 brush chippers

100 chainsaws

18 aerial trucks

22 skid steers

85 portable generators

67 portable light units

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

Utility companies regulated by the Department of Public Service have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in repair and restoration efforts for the forecasted winter weather system over the next few days. DPS staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utility companies shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact. If your service is interrupted, visit the DPS Utility Service Interruptions website for tips.

New York State Police

State Police is monitoring weather conditions and will deploy additional Troopers to impacted areas as needed. All State Police four-wheel drive and specialized vehicles, including snowmobiles, airboats, and utility terrain vehicles are staged, and necessary equipment is ready for immediate response as needed. All emergency power and communications equipment have been tested and are functioning appropriately.

New York State Department of Environmental Conversation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff are on alert and monitoring the developing situation and weather forecasts.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested, and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Safety Tips

Prepare for severe weather:

Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities. Severe weather warnings are issued on a county basis.

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground should you have to leave in a hurry.

Develop and practice a 'family escape' plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.

Make an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place.

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers.

Plan what to do with your pets.

Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries and emergency cooking equipment available.

Keep your automobile fueled. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.

Have disaster supplies on hand, including:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

For more safety tips, visit the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Safety Tips web page at https://www.dhses.ny.gov/safety.



