Alan Dean Foster legendary science fiction writer joins new movie production

Vernon Wells in Island In The Stars

Author and screenwriter of Star Trek, Star Wars, Alien and many other franchises is now script consultant on pulp science fiction film Island In The Stars

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, April 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumen Actus Productions , Inc announces acclaimed author and screenwriter Alan Dean Foster has joined the creative team of the movie, “ Island In The Stars ” as a script consultant. Foster, renowned for his work on major film projects including novelizations and screenplays for iconic franchises such as “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” and “Alien,” brings a wealth of experience and a unique creative vision to our project.“Island in the Stars” is a swashbuckling pulp adventure where explorers on an uncharted planet uncover mysteries that redefine their understanding of the universe. The film promises a thrilling narrative combined with a unique visual style.The project is directed and co-written by Tom Konkle, known for his innovative storytelling and engaging narratives. The film’s production team includes veteran actor Vernon Wells, producer/writer Michael “Oz” Smith, and award-winning Australian producer Lucinda Bruce, ensuring a blend of creative vision and cinematic expertise.This groundbreaking project is a collaboration between sister companies Lumen Actus Productions, Inc. (US) and Lumen Actus Pty Ltd (Australia), along with Dreamscreen Australia, a leader in virtual production technology. Their combined efforts are set to deliver a cinematic experience that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact.Production is slated to commence later this year, with further updates anticipated as the project progresses.The film’s legal representation is handled by Brandon Blake of Blake and Wang. We look forward to Foster’s contribution to making “Island In The Stars” a groundbreaking addition to the sci-fi genre.Contact:Brandon BlakeBlake and Wang P.A.1801 Century Park E 24th FloorLos Angeles, CA 90067310-295-1198

Vernon Wells legendary Australian actor on Island In The Stars