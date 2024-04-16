Own The Doge Secures Exclusive License for the Original "Doge" Image, Unleashing New Opportunities for Kabosu's Likeness
Through an exclusive partnership with Kabosu's (Doge) owner, Own The Doge clarifies questions around the meme, and takes it to new frontiers. Wow, so growNEW YORK, NY, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move for the digital and meme culture communities, Own The Doge, a collective of passionate Doge Meme enthusiasts, has officially announced its acquisition of the exclusive license and rights to use the iconic "Doge" image. The famous image features Kabosu, the adorable Shiba Inu, who has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. This long term strategic partnership with Kabosu's owner, Atsuko Sato, marks a significant milestone in ensuring the "Doge" legacy continues to thrive under wholesome, respectful, and innovative stewardship and came after years of time spent together in the Doge’s home in Japan.
A Partnership Based on Mutual Respect and Vision
Own The Doge's initiative to secure the rights to Kabosu’s image stems from a desire to preserve and enhance the legacy of the Doge meme, aligning with the collective's guiding principle of bringing Doge to new frontiers while "Doing Only Good Everyday." This collaboration with Atsuko Sato is not merely a business transaction; it is a partnership that respects the origins of the Doge phenomenon while looking forward to its boundless potential.
Unleashing Doge to New Frontiers
The acquisition of the exclusive license is a strategic move to clarify the copyright and image rights surrounding Kabosu, which have previously been a source of confusion. Own The Doge emphasizes that this move is not intended to restrict the use of the Doge image but to "unleash" it, enabling Kabosu to venture into new and unexplored domains. "We are thrilled to embark on the next leg of this wild and wonderful Doge journey, ensuring that Kabosu's image is used in a manner that is respectful, creative, and aligned with our mission of spreading joy and positivity," said Tridog, Top Dog of Own The Doge.
Relaunch of OwnTheDoge Website and Merchandise Shop
In celebration of this new chapter, Own The Doge is excited to announce the relaunch of its website and the opening of shop.ownthedoge.com on the culturally significant date of April 20th (4/20). The revamped platform will not only serve as the central hub for all things Doge but will also feature a wide range of high-quality, officially licensed doge merchandise. This relaunch is poised to offer fans and supporters a unique opportunity to engage with the Doge community in a more meaningful and impactful way.
About OwnTheDoge
Own The Doge is a collective founded on the love for the Doge Meme and the spirit embodied by Kabosu, the Shiba Inu who became a global sensation. Guided by the principle of "Doing Only Good Everyday," Own The Doge is committed to fostering a positive community, celebrating the joy that Kabosu brings to the world, and exploring innovative avenues to share her iconic image. Through major achievements like producing the official Doge documentary, dedicating a statue to Kabosu in her hometown, Doge Day, and numerous other events, Own The Doge leads the way in appreciating the cultural significance of the meme. With the exclusive license to Kabosu’s image, Own The Doge is set to lead the way in honoring the legacy of the Doge meme, ensuring its continued relevance and positive impact.
For more information about Own The Doge and to stay updated on the latest news, visit www.ownthedoge.com and shop.ownthedoge.com
