Second Annual True Crime Fest Set to Thrill in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True crime enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The highly anticipated second annual True Crime Fest Northwest Arkansas is returning, promising a weekend filled with intrigue, insight, and inspiration. Founded by acclaimed true crime author LaDonna Humphrey and podcasting sensation Amy Smith, this year's event is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

Scheduled to take place on August 2-3, 2024, True Crime Fest Northwest Arkansas will be a gathering like no other, bringing together nationally renowned true crime authors, podcasters, and advocates under one roof. From chilling cold cases to stories of the missing and unidentified, attendees can expect a captivating array of presentations, discussions, and interactive experiences that shed light on some of the most perplexing mysteries of our time.

What sets True Crime Fest Northwest Arkansas apart is its unwavering commitment to giving back to the community. This year, the event will once again benefit the nonprofit organization All the Lost Girls, dedicated to raising awareness for missing and unidentified persons. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales and merchandise will go directly towards supporting the vital work of this organization, making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by these tragedies.

"We are thrilled to bring True Crime Fest back to Northwest Arkansas for its second year," says LaDonna Humphrey, co-founder of True Crime Fest. "Our mission is not only to entertain and educate true crime enthusiasts but also to support meaningful causes that are making a difference in the lives of others. By partnering with All the Lost Girls, we hope to raise awareness and funds to help bring closure to families and justice to victims."

Attendees can look forward to engaging with a lineup of esteemed guests, including bestselling authors, captivating podcasters, and dedicated advocates, all of whom share a passion for uncovering the truth and seeking justice for victims. From riveting panel discussions to exclusive book signings and meet-and-greets, True Crime Fest Northwest Arkansas offers something for every true crime aficionado.

"We are proud to host an event that not only celebrates the genre of true crime but also honors the heroes who tirelessly advocate for justice," adds Amy Smith, co-founder of True Crime Fest. "This year's lineup features an incredible array of talent, and we can't wait to welcome attendees from near and far to join us for an unforgettable weekend."

True Crime Fest Northwest Arkansas will take place at the Fayetteville Town Center, located in the heart of Northwest Arkansas. Tickets are available for purchase online at truecrimefestnwa.com, with early bird discounts and VIP packages available for a limited time. For more information and updates on the event, visit truecrimefestnwa.com or follow True Crime Fest on social media.

True Crime Fest is an annual event dedicated to celebrating the genre of true crime through engaging presentations, discussions, and interactive experiences. Founded by true crime author LaDonna Humphrey and podcasting sensation Amy Smith, True Crime Fest aims to educate, entertain, and inspire true crime enthusiasts while supporting meaningful causes that make a difference in the community.

