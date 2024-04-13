When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 13, 2024 FDA Publish Date: April 13, 2024 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Animal Feed Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Non-inclusion of Vitamin D Company Name: Cargill Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Meat bird 22% Crumble (RV)

Cargill’s animal nutrition business is conducting a voluntary recall of Nutrena® Country Feeds® Meat bird 22% Crumble (RV) due to non-inclusion of Vitamin D. Lack of Vitamin D in meat bird diets can lead to mineral deficiencies and bone issues, including rickets in growing birds. Symptoms include lameness and rubbery bones.

The affected products were manufactured and sold in the eastern United States and are being recalled from retail outlets in the Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia markets. The lot code and manufacture date can be found on the bottom right-hand side of the label.

Product Size Lot Code Product Code Species Manufacture dates Shelf Life (Days) Nutrena® Country Feeds® Meatbird 22% Crumble (RV) 50 lb. bag All lots 95188 Meat birds (Broilers, Turkeys, Ducks, Geese and Pheasants) July 2022-March 2024 120

Cargill discovered the issue after receiving a single report of young meat birds diagnosed with rickets. Cargill immediately investigated and discovered the non-inclusion of Vitamin D.

Consumers and other end users who have any of the affected lots in their possession should return remaining product to their local dealer or retailer for a replacement or full refund. For more information, call 800-441-2699 (Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).