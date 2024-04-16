Solas Health Brings on Andrea L. Burns, PA-C to Provide Pain Management at Pinehurst Clinic

Solas Health

Solas Health is pleased to announce the addition of Physician Assistant Andrea L. Burns to their team of pain management specialists.

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solas Health is pleased to announce the addition of Physician Assistant Andrea L. Burns to their team of pain management specialists.

Andrea brings almost three decades of experience treating chronic pain related to chronic spine and joint conditions, with a particular focus on degenerative diseases of the joints. Andrea also brings extensive experience with management of chronic pain secondary to systemic illnesses, inflammatory joint diseases, and chronic pain from cancer and cancer treatment.

Andrea joins Solas Health’s team of pain and addiction specialists which has grown to 6 clinics throughout North Carolina and has been treating chronic pain and substance addiction for over 20 years.

More About Solas Health

Solas Health provides pain management at 4 of its clinics (Pinehurst, Raleigh, Fayetteville, and Sanford). Solas Health offers medically-assisted opioid use disorder treatment at all of its locations. Dr. Francis Corrigan founded Solas Health at the Pinehurst clinic location in 2002. Solas Health can be reached at (910) 295-7246 or by visiting their website: https://solas.health/.