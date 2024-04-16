Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,691 in the last 365 days.

Solas Health Brings on Andrea L. Burns, PA-C to Provide Pain Management at Pinehurst Clinic

Solas Health Logo

Solas Health

Solas Health is pleased to announce the addition of Physician Assistant Andrea L. Burns to their team of pain management specialists.

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solas Health is pleased to announce the addition of Physician Assistant Andrea L. Burns to their team of pain management specialists.

Andrea brings almost three decades of experience treating chronic pain related to chronic spine and joint conditions, with a particular focus on degenerative diseases of the joints. Andrea also brings extensive experience with management of chronic pain secondary to systemic illnesses, inflammatory joint diseases, and chronic pain from cancer and cancer treatment.

Andrea joins Solas Health’s team of pain and addiction specialists which has grown to 6 clinics throughout North Carolina and has been treating chronic pain and substance addiction for over 20 years.

More About Solas Health

Solas Health provides pain management at 4 of its clinics (Pinehurst, Raleigh, Fayetteville, and Sanford). Solas Health offers medically-assisted opioid use disorder treatment at all of its locations. Dr. Francis Corrigan founded Solas Health at the Pinehurst clinic location in 2002. Solas Health can be reached at (910) 295-7246 or by visiting their website: https://solas.health/.

Jaclyn Smith
Solas Health
+1 910-295-7246
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Solas Health Brings on Andrea L. Burns, PA-C to Provide Pain Management at Pinehurst Clinic

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more