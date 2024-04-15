BACK HAT™ and FTA Team up at Night of the Jumps in Munich
BACK HAT™ and FTA - Freestyle Trampoline Association team up for an exciting collaboration at Night of the Jumps in Munich.
What better partnership than with a group of elite athletes that refer to themselves as “flippers” and the hat made to be worn “flipped” backwards?”UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Saturday, April 13, 2024
[MUNICH, GERMANY, April 2024]
BACK HAT™ and FTA - Freestyle Trampoline Association have teamed up for an exciting collaboration at Night of the Jumps in Munich. This partnership brings together a team of professional freestyle trampoline athletes known as "flippers" and the hat made to be worn “flipped” backwards. The "flippers" will showcase their skills by attempting backflips while sporting the BACK HAT.
“We are excited to partner with such an innovative and cool brand as BACK HAT™ and showcase what our athletes can do, while they entertain the audiences in Munich“ said Greg Roe, Co-Founder, Freestyle Trampoline Association.
“This show is going to be so crazy and I’m super stoked to show off our freestyle skills and how the BACK HAT literally sticks the landing, like I do, at Night of the Jumps in Munich,“ said Milco Abrahams, from the Netherlands; Team Leader & Freestyle Trampoline Athlete.
“What better partnership than with a group of elite athletes that refer to themselves as “flippers” and the hat made to be worn “flipped” backwards?” said Brian Albert, founder of BACK HAT LLC.
About BACK HAT
The BACK HAT - Re-engineered to be worn backwards…and Look GREAT! Patent Pending 63/453,205.
For more information visit: https://www.originalbackhat.com/
For business inquiries: brian@originalback.com
Follow us on IG: @originalbackhat
About FTA - Freestyle Trampoline Association
“The Sport Born On Instagram”
It’s not just about throwing crazy tricks, it’s about being unique.
For more information visit: https://www.freestyletrampolineassociation.com/
For business inquiries: info@freestyletrampolineassociation.com
Follow us on IG: @ftaworldchampionships
