13 April 2024

211

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan took part in a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

On April 12, 2024, a regular meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Minsk.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan D.Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus S.Aleinik, the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan M.Nurtleu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic J.Kulubaev, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S.Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan S.Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan B.Saidov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia M.Safaryan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan S.Muhammetdurdyev, Secretary General of the CIS S.Lebedev.

In a narrow format, the heads of foreign affairs agencies exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda and interaction in the Commonwealth format. A decision was made on the date and place of the next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers. It is planned to be held on October 7, 2024 in Moscow.

In a broad format, the heads of delegations discussed a number of issues, including consideration of the draft Convention on the legal status of delegations sent to the CIS member states. Members of the Council of Foreign Ministers approved the document.

The purpose of concluding the Convention is to regulate at the international legal level practical issues of organizing visits of delegations from the Commonwealth countries. The document will define the terminological base, the procedure for sending delegations and appointing relevant personnel, as well as regulate the privileges and immunities necessary for members of delegations to perform their functions.

Foreign ministers have identified the CIS sports capitals for the next two years. In particular, in 2025, the city of Ganja (Republic of Azerbaijan) will receive the status of the Sports Capital of the Commonwealth; in 2026, the city of Almaty (Republic of Kazakhstan) will become the sports center of the CIS.

In addition, the results of the implementation of the Program of Action to intensify partnerships between the foreign policy departments of the Commonwealth countries over the past year were approved at the meeting.

At the meeting, a Statement was also signed in connection with the 30th anniversary of the CIS being granted observer status at the UN General Assembly.

On the sidelines of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Minsk, the seventh Meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies of Russia and the Central Asian states - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan took place. The heads of foreign affairs agencies exchanged views on the state and prospects for the development of six-party cooperation with an emphasis on implementing the results of the first summit of Heads of State of this format in October 2022.

An exchange of views on key international and regional issues also took place. Special attention was paid to environmental issues and prospects for cooperation in this area.