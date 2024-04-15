LiquidityTech Announces Successful Conclusion of Landmark 'Liquidity 2024' Institutional Digital Assets Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- LTP, LiquidityTech Protocol, is pleased to announce its Liquidity 2024 Institutional Digital Assets Summit successfully concluded in the vibrant city of Hong Kong. The landmark summit, co-hosted by the pioneering firms LTP and Gate.io, has been the melting pot for over 1,200 preeminent industry leaders, institutional delegates, and professional investors hailing from the farthest reaches of the globe.
According to organizers of the event, the summit began with the announcement of LTP's new product, RapidX, by its CEO Jack Yang. The product is aimed to change how spot and derivative transactions are processed across exchanges. Yang also commented on the common view about Bitcoin halving, suggesting a shift in focus from the quantity to the value of Bitcoin. The next halving is expected to occur in April 2024, when the block reward will fall to 3.125 BTC. Yang's acute insight suggested that its intrinsic value could potentially eclipse that of any preceding halving, hence projecting a ripple effect of unprecedented market impact.
The summit further heard comments from Hon. Duncan Chui, a member of the Legislative Council, who lauded Hong Kong's sophisticated financial system as a fertile ground for burgeoning Web3 innovations. Chui's speech resonated with a forward-looking ethos, beckoning an era of technological breakthroughs poised to invigorate the region's Web3 trajectory. He heralded Hong Kong's success in magnetizing the creme de la creme of financial talent and articulated a vision for the territory to allure even greater technical acumen to fuel its continued prosperity within the Web3 space.
Furthermore, Professor Wang Yang, from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, discussed how Real-World Assets (RWA) and blockchain could address economic challenges similar to those faced in the African market, where coffee has been used as a medium of exchange due to currency volatility. His analysis brought to light Hong Kong's embryonic yet promising development in crafting a synergistic ecosystem for blockchain, RWA, and Web3, punctuating his belief in the latent capacity for Hong Kong's blockchain sector to deeply intertwine with the tangible assets and the quotidien fabric of life. RWA, as emphasized by Professor Wang, stands as a pivotal conduit for marrying the realms of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology with the real economy.
Adding to the event's roster of speakers was Kevin Lee, CEO of Gate.HK, whose keynote address "Shaping Tomorrow: Innovations in the Financial Future" ventured into the realms of financial technology. Lee's discourse navigated through the currents of blockchain, artificial intelligence, and big data, hailing them as the propellants of progress within the financial domain. With a clarion call to embrace innovation and the advent of new technologies, Lee expounded on the transformative potential of digital currencies and decentralized finance (DeFi), envisioning a financial ecosystem marked by equity and transparency.
At its core, the summit unfolded a tapestry of critical themes including the implications of Bitcoin halving, the quest for liquidity management, strategies for augmenting capital efficiency, the fortification of institutional infrastructure, the digitization of real assets, and the dynamic shifts within the financial sector. The event was punctuated by dialogues steeped in insight and analyses that unveiled the trajectory of digital assets, addressed regulatory intricacies, and charted new routes for industry innovation.
For example, the first panel discussion, "Bitcoin Halving and Spot ETFs," spearheaded by Donald Day of VDX and Angelina Kwan of IMC Asia, illuminated the market impact of Bitcoin halving and the burgeoning relevance of spot ETFs as a conduit for investor choice. The convergence of experts on "Liquidity and Capital Efficiency in Cryptocurrency Trading," Jamil Nazarali, CEO of EDX, Neil Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer of AsiaNext, James Kow, Head of Business Development at Bitstamp, Sam Sandiford, Head of Product and Institutional Business Development at BitMEX, and Konstantin Shulga, CEO and Co-founder of Finery Markets, echoed the sentiment for deepened market liquidity and curtailed transactional overheads.
Pivotal discussions around the topic of "Institutional Infrastructure: Custody and Banking," where voices like Gerald Goh of Sygnum Singapore and Amy Zhang of Fireblocks underscored the imperative of robust digital asset custody solutions to cater to institutional exigencies. This panel focused on the evolutionary strides that banking and custody services must undertake to counter the vicissitudes of the cryptocurrency market, with a focus on compliance, security, and operational efficiency.
Additionally, the summit's "Fireside Chat" facilitated an engaging tête-à-tête between Giovanni Vicioso of CME Group and Clara Chiu of QReg Advisory, exploring the harmonious integration of cryptocurrency within the traditional financial sectors and the potential for Bitcoin to unlock untapped prospects for investors.
In the fourth panel discussion, "Unleashing the Potential of Tokenization and RWAs," the spotlight was on how tokenization is revolutionizing asset trading, shared by a cadre of experts including Nikhil Sharma of J.P. Morgan Onyx Digital Assets and Jonathan Gill of Hashkey Group.
The closing discussion revolved around the landscape of "Institutional CeFi and DeFi Trading Infrastructure," shedding light on the ascent of decentralized exchanges (DEXs), their escalating trading volumes, and the factors influencing their market share, presented by thought leaders Edwin Cheung of Gate.HK and Alina Karpichenko of Avelacom.
Reflecting on the summit's rich outcomes, anticipation surrounds the forthcoming detailed retrospective report, which promises to distill the essence of the summit's achievements, panel highlights, expert insights, and shared strategies. This forthcoming compendium will serve as a valuable repository of knowledge for both summit attendees and the wider community, poised at the frontier of the digital asset revolution.
LTP wishes to extend a heartfelt acknowledgment to the sponsors and partners of the Liquidity2024 Institutional Digital Assets Summit for their pivotal roles in orchestrating the event, including Gate.io, AsiaNext, AWS, Alibaba Cloud, 1Token, Avelacom,Copper.co, Talos, Finery Markets, AbEx, Orderly Network, and Bitgo.
For more information about LTP, please visit https://www.liquiditytech.com/.
About LTP
LTP stands at the forefront of digital asset prime brokerage, managing an extensive network that bridges centralized and decentralized exchanges with a trading volume exceeding $400 billion annually. The firm's solutions are crafted with a focus on safety, speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, and are delivered on a global scale with stringent security standards.
LTP is committed to providing specialized services and infrastructure designed to meet the needs of institutional and professional participants in the digital asset market. The goal is to set the benchmark for prime brokerage services within the digital asset economy.
The company is led by Founder & CEO Jack, whose background includes contributions to TokenInsight and Blofin, and Co-Founder & COO Hao, who brings experience from traditional banking and a tenure at OKX. Their combined expertise guides LTP's strategic direction and daily operations.
With operations spanning from Singapore to New York and several key financial hubs in between, LTP is globally positioned to facilitate the adoption and advancement of digital assets, ensuring a broad-reaching impact on the future of finance.
Monica Y.
According to organizers of the event, the summit began with the announcement of LTP's new product, RapidX, by its CEO Jack Yang. The product is aimed to change how spot and derivative transactions are processed across exchanges. Yang also commented on the common view about Bitcoin halving, suggesting a shift in focus from the quantity to the value of Bitcoin. The next halving is expected to occur in April 2024, when the block reward will fall to 3.125 BTC. Yang's acute insight suggested that its intrinsic value could potentially eclipse that of any preceding halving, hence projecting a ripple effect of unprecedented market impact.
The summit further heard comments from Hon. Duncan Chui, a member of the Legislative Council, who lauded Hong Kong's sophisticated financial system as a fertile ground for burgeoning Web3 innovations. Chui's speech resonated with a forward-looking ethos, beckoning an era of technological breakthroughs poised to invigorate the region's Web3 trajectory. He heralded Hong Kong's success in magnetizing the creme de la creme of financial talent and articulated a vision for the territory to allure even greater technical acumen to fuel its continued prosperity within the Web3 space.
Furthermore, Professor Wang Yang, from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, discussed how Real-World Assets (RWA) and blockchain could address economic challenges similar to those faced in the African market, where coffee has been used as a medium of exchange due to currency volatility. His analysis brought to light Hong Kong's embryonic yet promising development in crafting a synergistic ecosystem for blockchain, RWA, and Web3, punctuating his belief in the latent capacity for Hong Kong's blockchain sector to deeply intertwine with the tangible assets and the quotidien fabric of life. RWA, as emphasized by Professor Wang, stands as a pivotal conduit for marrying the realms of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology with the real economy.
Adding to the event's roster of speakers was Kevin Lee, CEO of Gate.HK, whose keynote address "Shaping Tomorrow: Innovations in the Financial Future" ventured into the realms of financial technology. Lee's discourse navigated through the currents of blockchain, artificial intelligence, and big data, hailing them as the propellants of progress within the financial domain. With a clarion call to embrace innovation and the advent of new technologies, Lee expounded on the transformative potential of digital currencies and decentralized finance (DeFi), envisioning a financial ecosystem marked by equity and transparency.
At its core, the summit unfolded a tapestry of critical themes including the implications of Bitcoin halving, the quest for liquidity management, strategies for augmenting capital efficiency, the fortification of institutional infrastructure, the digitization of real assets, and the dynamic shifts within the financial sector. The event was punctuated by dialogues steeped in insight and analyses that unveiled the trajectory of digital assets, addressed regulatory intricacies, and charted new routes for industry innovation.
For example, the first panel discussion, "Bitcoin Halving and Spot ETFs," spearheaded by Donald Day of VDX and Angelina Kwan of IMC Asia, illuminated the market impact of Bitcoin halving and the burgeoning relevance of spot ETFs as a conduit for investor choice. The convergence of experts on "Liquidity and Capital Efficiency in Cryptocurrency Trading," Jamil Nazarali, CEO of EDX, Neil Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer of AsiaNext, James Kow, Head of Business Development at Bitstamp, Sam Sandiford, Head of Product and Institutional Business Development at BitMEX, and Konstantin Shulga, CEO and Co-founder of Finery Markets, echoed the sentiment for deepened market liquidity and curtailed transactional overheads.
Pivotal discussions around the topic of "Institutional Infrastructure: Custody and Banking," where voices like Gerald Goh of Sygnum Singapore and Amy Zhang of Fireblocks underscored the imperative of robust digital asset custody solutions to cater to institutional exigencies. This panel focused on the evolutionary strides that banking and custody services must undertake to counter the vicissitudes of the cryptocurrency market, with a focus on compliance, security, and operational efficiency.
Additionally, the summit's "Fireside Chat" facilitated an engaging tête-à-tête between Giovanni Vicioso of CME Group and Clara Chiu of QReg Advisory, exploring the harmonious integration of cryptocurrency within the traditional financial sectors and the potential for Bitcoin to unlock untapped prospects for investors.
In the fourth panel discussion, "Unleashing the Potential of Tokenization and RWAs," the spotlight was on how tokenization is revolutionizing asset trading, shared by a cadre of experts including Nikhil Sharma of J.P. Morgan Onyx Digital Assets and Jonathan Gill of Hashkey Group.
The closing discussion revolved around the landscape of "Institutional CeFi and DeFi Trading Infrastructure," shedding light on the ascent of decentralized exchanges (DEXs), their escalating trading volumes, and the factors influencing their market share, presented by thought leaders Edwin Cheung of Gate.HK and Alina Karpichenko of Avelacom.
Reflecting on the summit's rich outcomes, anticipation surrounds the forthcoming detailed retrospective report, which promises to distill the essence of the summit's achievements, panel highlights, expert insights, and shared strategies. This forthcoming compendium will serve as a valuable repository of knowledge for both summit attendees and the wider community, poised at the frontier of the digital asset revolution.
LTP wishes to extend a heartfelt acknowledgment to the sponsors and partners of the Liquidity2024 Institutional Digital Assets Summit for their pivotal roles in orchestrating the event, including Gate.io, AsiaNext, AWS, Alibaba Cloud, 1Token, Avelacom,Copper.co, Talos, Finery Markets, AbEx, Orderly Network, and Bitgo.
For more information about LTP, please visit https://www.liquiditytech.com/.
About LTP
LTP stands at the forefront of digital asset prime brokerage, managing an extensive network that bridges centralized and decentralized exchanges with a trading volume exceeding $400 billion annually. The firm's solutions are crafted with a focus on safety, speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, and are delivered on a global scale with stringent security standards.
LTP is committed to providing specialized services and infrastructure designed to meet the needs of institutional and professional participants in the digital asset market. The goal is to set the benchmark for prime brokerage services within the digital asset economy.
The company is led by Founder & CEO Jack, whose background includes contributions to TokenInsight and Blofin, and Co-Founder & COO Hao, who brings experience from traditional banking and a tenure at OKX. Their combined expertise guides LTP's strategic direction and daily operations.
With operations spanning from Singapore to New York and several key financial hubs in between, LTP is globally positioned to facilitate the adoption and advancement of digital assets, ensuring a broad-reaching impact on the future of finance.
Monica Y.
LiquidityTech
media@liquiditytech.com