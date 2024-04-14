Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Program Launches to Combat Food Insecurity and Promote Healthier Living

Sponsor A CSA How Can You Help Harper Phoenix Interfaith

JAMAICA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harper Phoenix Interfaith, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering sustainable community development and economic empowerment, announces the launch of its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program in support of Sustainable Food Access. This initiative aims to address food insecurity and promote healthier living in underserved areas, particularly in Jamaica, New York.

Participating in a CSA program not only offers fresh and organic produce but is also more cost-effective than traditional grocery shopping. Studies have shown that incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into daily diets can significantly improve health outcomes, combating issues such as obesity and disease prevalent in impoverished neighborhoods.

Tina White, the visionary behind Harper Phoenix Interfaith, brings over a decade of commitment to the community as a Real Estate Broker. With a personal mission to effect positive change, Tina's pivot to the nonprofit sector underscores her dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of those around her.

Harper Phoenix Interfaith's CSA program is part of its broader mission to empower individuals and families through targeted programs addressing diverse needs. By forging partnerships with local farmers, businesses, and community organizations, the organization seeks to provide hands-on access to fresh food, promote financial literacy, foster intergenerational connections, and offer stable housing for families in need.

"We live in one of the wealthiest cities in the nation, yet many of our neighbors face food insecurity daily," says Tina White. "Our CSA program is a step towards changing mindsets and introducing better food options to our community. Health is wealth, and we're committed to ensuring everyone has access to nutritious, fresh produce."

Harper Phoenix Interfaith invites the community to support its crowdfunding campaign on iFund Women, contributing to the success of the CSA program and the organization's broader initiatives aimed at building a resilient and thriving community.