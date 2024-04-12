Submit Release
Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the Republic of the Philippines, 15 to 18 April 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will visit the Republic of the Philippines from 15 to 18 April 2024. The visit kicks off the commemoration of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Singapore–Philippines diplomatic relations, and reflects the warm friendship and strong cooperation between the two countries.

 

During his visit, Minister Balakrishnan will call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President and Secretary of Education Sara Duterte, and President of the Senate Juan Miguel Zubiri. Minister Balakrishnan will also meet Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, National Security Advisor Eduardo Año, and members of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs. In addition, Minister Balakrishnan will meet the Philippine business community during an engagement with the Makati Business Club.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will visit New Clark City in the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone, where he will be briefed on its progress and development. Minister Balakrishnan will be hosted in Clark by Chairman of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority Delfin Lorenzana. Minister Balakrishnan will also visit SIA Engineering (Philippines) and Clark International Airport.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by Mrs Joy Balakrishnan and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

12 APRIL 2024

