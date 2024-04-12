Submit Release
SSC discusses with foreign organisations on ways to upgrade VN’s stock market

VIETNAM, April 12 - HÀ NỘI — The State Securities Commission (SSC) has held a working session with representatives from FTSE Russel and Morgan Standley to discuss how to upgrade the Vietnamese stock market to emerging status.

The FTSE Russell delegation includes Du Wanming, director of Index Policy for the Asia-Pacific, and Chris Williamson, head of Asia-Pacific, Index Investments Group. Morgan Stanley representatives are Stella Jaeger, co-head of Institutional Equity, Southeast Asia; and Young Lee, managing director for Asia, among others.

At the April 11 meeting, SSC’s Chairwoman Vũ Thị Chân Phương provided the guests with information about recent achievements of the Vietnamese stock market, as well as the policies that the Government and Ministry of Finance have been implementing to promote the development of this market and create the most favourable conditions for foreign investors to participate in the domestic financial market.

Phương said that the SSC is ready to discuss with FTSE Russell and Morgan Stanley through both online and in-person to continue sharing more useful information for investors about the Vietnamese stock market.

Representatives from FTSE Russell and Morgan Stanley shared that major customers have given positive feedback and praised the determination and efforts of the Vietnamese Government, as well as the State management agency in charge of securities and the stock market to achieve the goal of upgrading the stock market from the frontier to emerging status.

FTSE Russell is a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group that produces, maintains, licenses, and markets stock market indices. Morgan Stanley is a multinational US investment bank and financial services company. — VNS

