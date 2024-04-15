Christopher Ackiss Shares About Years of Experience in Transportation Management

Everything everyone needs to know—tips and best practices about logistics all in one book!

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Have anyone seen the funny memes (an image, video, piece of text, etc., typically humorous in nature) on the internet that perfectly captures the anticipation and impatience of waiting for one’s package to arrive? Well, waiting for one’s package delivery can be both exciting and frustrating. And logistics plays a big role in this transaction.Being in the business since 1987, Christopher Ackiss has gathered a great deal of knowledge and experience about transportation management. After knowing that there is a meager coverage about the topic, he decided to publish his own book titled “ Dedicated Transportation Management .” It is a compilation of management and design strategies for implementing change while also maintaining normalcy in a dedicated transportation operation.The author hopes to help logistics VP's and newly minted Transportation Managers to better understand the key parts of the operation. If these can be leveraged, it can result in a reduced cost and improve EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), OR and OP Income on their company’s P&L's (Statement of Profit and Losses). The things that he has written were based on his work experience, either taught to him or he devised and developed in the course of performing his job. So far, these strategies have been rolled out to multiple facilities and proved to be successful.Readers can trace Christopher Ackiss’ humble beginnings in North Carolina where he started out in the raw form of logistics in 1987 unloading trucks for a grocery company while he was still in school. Subsequently, he finished BA in History from East Carolina University, and an MBA from University of Phoenix. He is also a holder of a certificate in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University. He then joined the workforce, later transitioned into several other positions, and eventually became a Transportation Manager and then OPs Manager.Learn about logistics and other transportation management and design strategies now by grabbing a copy of “Dedicated Transportation Management” on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.