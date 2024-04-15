Angie Meyer Olszewski Takes Readers Back to 1950s Hollywood Glitz and Glamour
Look through the perspective of Hollywood’s favorite tiny starlet Josie Marie.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The luxe lifestyles of celebrities are often fascinating. With their exclusive access to glitzy events and fancy things, maybe some dreamed about living like a celebrity at some point in their lives. Everybody has also seen child performers in TV shows, ads, magazines, and music videos, and boy, they are living the life at such a young age already!
Having an up-close and over a decade of Hollywood industry experience, former Hollywood publicist Angie Meyer Olszewski brings to life her debut book “The Glamorous Life of Josie Marie: Hollywood, 1957.” Here, she incorporates her experiences working with several personalities in the entertainment industry which includes both cable and network television shows.
Olszewski’s first children’s book follows the story of young Josie Marie, Hollywood’s favorite tiny starlet. Coupled with the vibrant illustrations by the Fashion Institute of Technology - New York City graduate Rosemary Fanti, the readers are taken back to the year 1957 in Hollywood. Josie Marie then ushers readers into her life in the limelight, how she spends her glamorous days frolicking on film sets, having lunch at glamorous locations with famous people, and attending the most coveted movie premieres.
In this book, readers also learn that being in the show business is Josie’s family affair. Born to a stylist mother and a producer father, this is surely a unique bonding experience for the family that nothing else comes close to. This story is also a perfect blend of Eloise at the Plaza meets The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Immerse in a special time in Hollywood where glamour reigned supreme by getting a hold of a copy now of “The Glamorous Life of Josie Marie: Hollywood, 1957” on Amazon! Readers may also visit Angie Meyer Olszewski’s website at https://www.angieolszewski.com/.
