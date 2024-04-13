County Route 10, (Middle Mountain Road), Randolph County, will have lane closures on Monday, April 15, 2024, through Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Page Content

​RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV – County Route 10, (Middle Mountain Road), Randolph County, will have lane closures from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024, through Wednesday, April 15, 2024, starting at the intersection of County Route 10 (Middle Mountain Road) and US 33, near Wymer to approximately 2.86 miles south of US 33, for paving. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles, United States mail and school buses only; all other motorists are to expect delays or seek alternates routes.​​​​





