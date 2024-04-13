Closure of Monument Place Bridge on US 40, National Road, to begin Monday, April 15, 2024

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plans to close the historic Monument Place Bridge in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling on Monday, April 15, 2024, major renovation work.

The stone arch bridge, built in 1817, spans Wheeling Creek as part of US 40 known as National Road. The closure will take place through November 2024.

The renovation work will include removal of existing sidewalks, removal of pavement surface and material within the bridge structure, repairing the stones along the spandrel walls and the arch barrels themselves. Crews will then backfill it and repave the bridge, reconstruct the concrete sidewalks and railings.

Motorists are advised to follow the detour signs. The advised detour for motorists is to use Interstate 70 westbound from Exit 4 Elm Grove to Exit 2B Washington Avenue then to Interstate 70 eastbound to Exit 5 Elm Grove/Triadelphia.

The project was awarded in 2021 to Clearwater Construction but was delayed by legal proceedings. WVDOH recently gained right-of-entry to a temporary construction easement which will allow the project to proceed.​

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.