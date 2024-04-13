Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,224 in the last 365 days.

Wood County Route 1, Waverly Road, Will be Closed Beginning Friday, April 12, 2024

Page Content


WOOD COUNTY, WV – Wood County Route 1, Waverly Road, will be closed, at milepost 6.07, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., beginning Friday, April 12, 2024, through Wednesday, April 24, 2024, for a slip repair. 

 

The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open after 5:00 p.m. each day. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

 

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

​​

You just read:

Wood County Route 1, Waverly Road, Will be Closed Beginning Friday, April 12, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more