Wood County Route 1, Waverly Road, Will be Closed Beginning Friday, April 12, 2024

WOOD COUNTY, WV – Wood County Route 1, Waverly Road, will be closed, at milepost 6.07, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., beginning Friday, April 12, 2024, through Wednesday, April 24, 2024, for a slip repair.

The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open after 5:00 p.m. each day. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.



