WOOD COUNTY, WV – Wood County Route 1, Waverly Road, will be closed, at milepost 6.07, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., beginning Friday, April 12, 2024, through Wednesday, April 24, 2024, for a slip repair.
The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open after 5:00 p.m. each day. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.
You just read:
Wood County Route 1, Waverly Road, Will be Closed Beginning Friday, April 12, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.