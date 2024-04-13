VSP New Haven/Criminal DLS-C/Criminal No License

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5001512

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 4/11/2024 @ 0848 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Ferrisburgh Vermont

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS-C/Criminal No License.

ACCUSED: Brian K. Larrow

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 11, 2024, at approximately 0848 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh after observing a traffic infraction. State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Brian K. Larrow. Further investigation revealed that Larrow was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Larrow was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on July 15, 2024, at 1230 PM to answer the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 15, 2024/ 1230 PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov