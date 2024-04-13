VSP New Haven/Criminal DLS-C/Criminal No License
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5001512
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 4/11/2024 @ 0848 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Ferrisburgh Vermont
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS-C/Criminal No License.
ACCUSED: Brian K. Larrow
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 11, 2024, at approximately 0848 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh after observing a traffic infraction. State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Brian K. Larrow. Further investigation revealed that Larrow was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Larrow was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on July 15, 2024, at 1230 PM to answer the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 15, 2024/ 1230 PM
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918