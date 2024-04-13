Officer Involved Shooting in Town of Grand Chute, Wis.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in the Town of Grand Chute, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Friday, April 12, 2024.

At approximately 5:56 p.m., deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash in the 2800 block of W. Prospect Avenue in the Town of Grand Chute. When they arrived, deputies observed a subject with a knife. One deputy attempted to use a taser on the subject without success. Another deputy discharged their firearm, striking the subject. Life saving measures were performed. The subject was transported to a local hospital for critical injuries.

No law enforcement officers, or other individuals were injured during the incident.

Involved law enforcement are on administrative leave, per agency policy.

The involved deputies were wearing body cameras during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Grand Chute Police Department, Appleton Police Department, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of the DCI Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Outagamie County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

