Americares Airlift Benefit Raises $1.9 Million 

Stamford, Conn. – April 12, 2024 – The 2024 Americares Airlift Benefit hosted by award-winning actor and producer Bryan Cranston raised $1.9 million to improve health worldwide. The benefit celebrated the organization’s 45 years of life-changing health programs and the health workers and partners who make the programs possible. The event highlighted the organization’s response to the…
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.