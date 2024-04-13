Director-General of the Department of Treaty and Law of the Foreign Ministry Ma Xinmin Holds Dialogue on Maritime Law and Polar Affairs with Legal Adviser of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the UK
On April 11, 2024, Director-General of the Department of Treaty and Law of the Foreign Ministry Ma Xinmin and Legal Adviser of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the UK Sally Langrish had an exchange of views on maritime law and polar affairs of mutual interest and concern in Beijing.