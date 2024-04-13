Submit Release
News Search

There were 508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,245 in the last 365 days.

Full closure of the townbound Pauoa Road offramp from the Pali Highway

Posted on Apr 12, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a full closure of the Pauoa Road offramp from the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction on Thursday night, April 18, and Friday night, April 19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. This closure is to adjust guardrail and post heights to comply with requirements in the Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware.

As an alternate route to access Nuʻuanu, motorists may make a right onto School Street, make a right onto Nuʻuanu Avenue, and make a right turn onto Pauoa Road. In the case of weather or emergency cancellations, the work may occur Monday, April 22, and Tuesday, April 23. If the work is rescheduled, HDOT will provide an update.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to their destinations. First responders and TheBus will not be allowed through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Full closure of the townbound Pauoa Road offramp from the Pali Highway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more