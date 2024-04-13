Full closure of the townbound Pauoa Road offramp from the Pali Highway

Main, News Posted on Apr 12, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a full closure of the Pauoa Road offramp from the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction on Thursday night, April 18, and Friday night, April 19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. This closure is to adjust guardrail and post heights to comply with requirements in the Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware.

As an alternate route to access Nuʻuanu, motorists may make a right onto School Street, make a right onto Nuʻuanu Avenue, and make a right turn onto Pauoa Road. In the case of weather or emergency cancellations, the work may occur Monday, April 22, and Tuesday, April 23. If the work is rescheduled, HDOT will provide an update.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to their destinations. First responders and TheBus will not be allowed through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

###