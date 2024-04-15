AP Technology Heads to Houston for One of America's Top Treasury and Finance Shows-- TEXPO 2024
AP Technology Brings Remote Official Check Printing, Advanced Workflows, and Automated Payment Issuance to Banks Seeking Security and Ways to Attract Deposits
Banks and financial institutions are seeking ways to expand customer acquisitions and ultimately to increase customer deposits, even in areas where they may not have branch locations.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, in booth #400 at TEXPO 2024 in Houston, AP Technology will be evangelizing its APSecure payment disbursement solution used by banks nationwide. The Carlsbad, California based company has been pioneering payment issuance software solutions since 1989.
— Joe Briski, chief process and innovation officer at AP Technology
“Banks and financial institutions are seeking ways to expand customer acquisitions and ultimately to increase customer deposits, even in areas where they may not have branch locations,” said Joe Briski, chief process and innovation officer at AP Technology. “Offering secure remote cashier check printing is just one way to extend bank services to customers anywhere.”
AP Technology serves as a payment enhancement partner with services targeted for key markets which include law firms, insurance companies, real estate offices, auto dealerships, accounting firms, government offices, and more.
APSecure’s configurable advanced workflow capability is designed for institutions seeking to automate, improve, and better secure manual payment processes performed today. Secure remote check printing and the ability to integrate with core systems are also important features for the banks with whom AP Technology serves as a trusted payments partner.
If you are attending TEXPO 2024, AP Technology invites you to stop by Booth #400 during the show. But, whether or not you attend TEXPO, contact AP Technology for more information on APSecure and their array of secure payment solutions.
About AP Technology
AP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates business payment software for banks, insurance companies, law firms, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through the Company’s suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment automation to payment disbursement processes. For more information on AP Technology products, please visit: https://www.aptechnology.com/
Greg Wilfahrt
AP Technology
+1 800-652-2877
Press@APTechnology.com
