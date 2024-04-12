UPDATED POOL REPORT/FOOTAGE/PHOTOS AVAILABLE: Governor and Mrs. Cooper Host State Lunch Honoring Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio and Mrs. Kishida Yuko and participate in events across the state

NORTH CAROLINA, April 12 - On Friday, the historic visit of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and his wife Kishida Yuko to North Carolina continued with an array of events. Due to limited availability for media, pool video and photography is being made available here.

On Friday morning, Governor Cooper, Prime Minister Kishida and a delegation of Japanese dignitaries visited Liberty, North Carolina to see Toyota’s first and only electric and hybrid battery plant and Greensboro to tour HondaJet. First Lady Kristin Cooper joined Mrs. Kishida for a traditional Japanese tea at Sarah P. Duke Gardens in Durham. First Lady Cooper and Mrs. Kishida also visited the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences to view a traditional Japanese Friendship Doll that has been continuously on display in North Carolina since it was gifted to the state by the people of Japan in the 1920s.

Following the morning events, Governor and Mrs. Cooper hosted Prime Minister and Mrs. Kishida, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel, state leaders and members of the Japanese delegation at the Governor’s Executive Mansion in Raleigh for a historic State Lunch. The lunch featured a menu prepared by award-winning Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen, while other staff and Japanese media were treated to barbeque provided by Sam Jones BBQ in Raleigh. The Bluegrass band Unspoken Tradition performed in the garden.

