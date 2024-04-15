Lifeblood’s Strategic Acquisition of Three Bridges M&C: A Natural Evolution in MedTech Startup and SME Empowerment

Lifeblood bolsters talent solutions for MedTech by adding Three Bridges' advisory services.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move set to augment the landscape of supporting MedTech startups and SMEs, Lifeblood, a premier global talent recruitment firm, proudly announces its acquisition of Three Bridges M&C SRL's international advisory practice. Known for its tailored advisory solutions, Three Bridges M&C has been at the forefront of guiding MedTech startups and SMEs towards achieving milestones and growth since its inception in 2018.

This acquisition marks a significant leap forward for Lifeblood, enriching its repertoire with specialized advisory services. It represents a unique melding of talent and strategy, poised to offer MedTech startups an unparalleled blend of support, insight, and direction.

A UNIFIED VISION

Giovanni Lauricella, Founder and Managing Partner of Lifeblood, shares his vision: "Our clients' growing needs have been the compass guiding this acquisition. They’ve been asking us for broader support beyond talent recruitment—this acquisition of Three Bridges M&C is our answer. Together, we are expanding our advisory services to encompass the full spectrum of expertise that MedTech companies have been looking for from us. This proactive and thoughtful expansion is designed to deliver comprehensive support in an industry we know intimately."

Cristiano Fontana, Founder and CEO of Three Bridges M&C, reflects on the collaboration's potential: "Our integration with Lifeblood is a strong signal to the MedTech sector of our commitment to provide the support needed for MedTech innovators and operators. Together, we will navigate the complexities of the market, unlocking new opportunities and successes for our clients."

IMMEDIATE BENEFITS AND SERVICES

Lifeblood is set to introduce a comprehensive range of advisory services meticulously tailored to meet the needs of MedTech startups and SMEs that will leverage the power of our vast industry and physician network, which we have built and maintained as a result of our talent recruitment practice. From strategic business, financial, and commercial advisory, we offer roadmaps to persevere through the intricate MedTech landscape to pave the way for expansion and innovation; from fundraising support and enterprise valuation to commercial strategies —this acquisition promises to be a catalyst to achieve traction, milestones, and growth for MedTech startups and SMEs.

Through this strategic acquisition, Lifeblood is expanding its footprint in the MedTech industry and further solidifying its position as a one-stop solution for providing talent and advisory services, helping MedTech companies overcome challenges and achieve their full potential.

ENGAGE AND CONNECT

ABOUT LIFEBLOOD

Lifeblood is a global leader in talent recruitment solutions that is solely dedicated the MedTech sector. With decades of experience and more than 2,000 successful placements, Lifeblood empowers startups and SMEs with the talent, network, and developmental strategies needed to thrive in the competitive MedTech landscape. We are a team of industry operators, physicians, engineers, regulatory strategists, investors, and board members, who focus on talent, organizational consulting, and strategic advisory for the MedTech startups, SMEs, and solution providers.