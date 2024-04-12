Submit Release
NWAC Board Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer; Lynne Groulx to Head New Enterprise with Focus on Social Business & Indigenous Prosperity

GATINEAU, QC, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) announced today the departure of Chief Executive Officer Lynne Groulx. Ms. Groulx is leaving to pursue a new opportunity.

The NWAC Executive Council will work collaboratively to oversee the NWAC pending the appointment of an Interim Chief Executive Officer.  The NWAC Board of Directors will conduct a robust, nation-wide search for a new CEO to lead NWAC into the next phase of its growth and development.

For the past six and a half years, Ms. Groulx, a lawyer, and former Canadian Human Rights Commission advisor, served as CEO of NWAC leading the national organization though a process of renewal and growth. Since joining NWAC, Ms. Groulx’s focus has been on advancing the rights of Indigenous women and gender diverse voices.

“Leaving the role, you love is always difficult,” said Ms. Groulx. “It has been an honour and incredible journey leading NWAC and contributing to its success. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together and am confident in NWAC’s future. It was a privilege to have served in this role. That said, I am very excited about the prospects of my new role, leading a new enterprise that focuses on social business and Indigenous prosperity.”

Carol McBride, President of NWAC added, “On behalf of the Board of NWAC, I want to extend our most sincere appreciation to Lynne for her dedication, vision and leadership during her tenure as CEO.”


Roselie LeBlanc
nwac
604-928-3233
media@nwac-canada.ca

