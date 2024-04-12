Orion West Revolutionizes Healthcare with No Out-of-Pocket Cost Housing Assistance Initiative
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orion West Medical Group is proud to announce the launch of its no out-of-pocket cost housing assistance initiative, spearheaded by visionary entrepreneur Michael Stokes. Committed to providing comprehensive care for the homeless population, Orion West is taking bold steps to address the critical need for stable housing in conjunction with healthcare services.
As part of this initiative, Michael Stokes is personally acquiring a diverse portfolio of properties, ranging from 8-bed to 180-bed buildings to assist with the immense housing needs of the Las Vegas homeless population. Each property undergoes extensive remodeling and renovations, with millions of dollars invested to ensure the highest standards of comfort and quality of living for our patients in need of housing.
“We believe that access to healthcare should not be hindered by lack of housing,” says Michael Stokes, founder of Orion West Medical Group. “Our goal is to provide a holistic solution to the challenges faced by the homeless population, offering not only medical care but also a safe and supportive environment to call home.”
The anticipated date for these housing units to become available to the public is June 1, 2024. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Orion West’s mission to make healthcare accessible and equitable for all, regardless of their housing status.
It’s important to note that there has been no federal aid in purchasing these buildings. Orion West is independently funded, with Michael Stokes leading the charge in his dedication to addressing the pressing needs of the homeless community. However, the organization welcomes support from other entrepreneurs and investors who share in their mission. Those interested in contributing to this cause are encouraged to contact Orion West Medical Group to explore partnership opportunities.
In the words of Michael Stokes, “Those who feed the people lead the people.” Orion West invites individuals and organizations to join them in their efforts to lead the way towards a brighter, more inclusive future for all.
For more information about Orion West Medical Group and its housing assistance initiative, please contact:
Ashten Adams
Vice President of Operations
Orion West Medical Group
Phone: (725) 587-5763
Email: ashtena@orionwestmedical.com
Website: www.orionwestmedical.com
About Orion West Medical Group:
Orion West Medical Group is a pioneering healthcare organization dedicated to providing comprehensive and quality healthcare services to the homeless, uninsured, and underinsured populations of America. With a visionary approach to addressing healthcare and housing needs, Orion West is committed to making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves.
This press release was prepared and distributed by Orion West Medical Group.
