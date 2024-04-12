American Shared Hospital Services Announces the Sudden Passing of CEO, Peter Gaccione

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services, today announces the sudden passing of its Chief Executive Officer, Peter Gaccione.



Ray Stachowiak, Executive Chairman of American Shared Hospital Services, said, “On behalf of my colleagues at AMS, we are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Peter Gaccione and we extend our sincere sympathies to his family. Peter’s enthusiasm, integrity, and empowering leadership style have shaped the organization over the past 18 months, and his tremendous contribution to AMS will not be forgotten.”

Mr. Gaccione was appointed CEO at AMS in March 2023 after serving briefly as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. He brought 40 years of experience in the global Radiation Oncology and Imaging business to the role, including time spent as President and a Member of the Executive Management Board of Myocardial Solutions Inc., a medical technology company in the cardiology and cardio-oncology field, where he led the product commercialization, sales, marketing development, and clinical teams.

Mr. Gaccione also served at Elekta AB, a provider of precision radiation oncology treatment systems, brachytherapy, neuroscience, and software solutions, from 1997 to 2020, culminating in his promotion to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Elekta Inc. and Elekta Medical S.A. de C.V. (Mexico), as well as Executive Vice President of Elekta North and Latin America Regions and a Member of the Elekta AB Global Executive Management team from June 2017 to February 2020.

