Sierra Grande announces change of auditor

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Grande Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: SGRO) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Buckley Dodds CPA, as independent auditor of the Company, effective as of April 12, 2024 (the "Successor Auditor").

The Successor Auditor is being appointed upon the Company requesting Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP (the ""Former Auditor") resign as auditor effective April 11, 2024.

The board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There are no reportable events between the Company and the Former Auditors.

The Notice of Change of Auditors, together with the letter from the Former Auditors and the letter from the Successor Auditors, have been reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company has sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") to the Former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to the securities commissions in each of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice. The Notice, together with the letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor are available on www.SEDAR.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Sonny Janda”

Sonny Janda, CEO

info@sierragrowth.com



