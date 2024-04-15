The Women’s Fearless Leadership Masterclass
EmpowerHER: Supporting Women to Excel in Leadership Careers and Conquer Self-Doubt
We are thrilled to offer this complimentary masterclass to empower and support women looking to advance in their careers.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women are breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings in the corporate world, but there is still a significant gap regarding women in senior leadership positions. Women in leadership roles often face unique challenges and barriers in their careers. To address this issue, ExecutiveBound is proud to announce the launch of the Women's Fearless Leadership Masterclass - EmpowerHER: Supporting Women to Excel in Their Careers & Conquer Self-Doubt. This complimentary masterclass is designed to empower high-potential, talented female leaders in mid-level to senior-level roles and aspiring executives in STEM fields, financial services, and Fortune 500 companies with the necessary skills and mindset to thrive in challenging careers and overcome self-doubt.
— Dr. Ginny A. Baro
According to the Global Gender Gap report published by the World Economic Forum in June 2023, the proportion of women in senior leadership roles (Vice President, Director, or C-suite) has dropped to 32.2%. This masterclass aims to help organizations bridge this gap by providing female leaders with four keys to excelling in leadership careers and overcoming self-doubt.
The Women's Fearless Leadership Masterclass is a 90-minute virtual event taking place on May 15, 2024. Led by Dr. Ginny A. Baro, an expert with over 30 years of experience in competitive work environments, the masterclass will cover topics such as developing leadership skills for career mobility, cultivating women’s visibility and a support network of sponsors and allies, and building confidence to overcome imposter syndrome and advance to senior leadership roles. Attendees will learn, engage in interactive networking sessions, and connect with like-minded women in a supportive environment.
"We are thrilled to offer this complimentary masterclass to empower and support women looking to advance in their careers," said Dr. Ginny A. Baro, CEO of ExecutiveBound. "We believe that by equipping women with the necessary skills, strategies, and mindset, we can create a more inclusive leadership pipeline of impactful female leaders and a workforce where women can thrive in leadership positions."
Schandrea W. said, "After the Women’s Fearless Leadership Masterclass, I went from thinking and feeling that I’m in it alone to creating new connections; from lacking understanding to realizing that mindset is everything–we can choose a winning growth mindset, and confidence will build and grow; to discovering powerful women seeking to grow through what we have been through; to embracing the Super in the Women we are and do greater."
To learn more about the Women's Fearless Leadership Masterclass, visit www.FearlessLeadershipMasterclass.com. For more information, please contact Dr. Ginny A. Baro at info@executivebound.com.
