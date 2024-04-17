Unveiling "Cloudy Witness: Keep Your Hand on the Plow" - A Divine Invasion of Biblical Proportions
"A Divine Encounter with Janette Jones' Timeless Tale of Laughter, Lessons, and Living Scriptures in 'Cloudy Witness: Keep Your Hand on the Plow'".UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Janette Jones invites readers on an extraordinary journey with the reissued anniversary edition of her captivating Christian fiction, "Cloudy Witness: Keep Your Hand on the Plow." In this divine tale, biblical 'bad girls' step into the current realm, imparting life lessons and humor to a Bible-illiterate generation.
In a fictional world where immortality merges with mortality, unsuspecting mortals, including the Smiths, the Gibbons, the Whitmans, and fast-talking Stephanie Willis, experience an earth-shattering encounter. The concept of 'what goes around comes around' unfolds, merging the supernatural with the natural in a soul-searching invasion of the biblical kind.
Janette, an ordained elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, infuses her literary brilliance into Christian fiction. Her previous works, "Cloudy Witness: Blessedly Assured" (2012) and "Finding a Happy Medium: Let the Redeemed of the Lord Say So" (2018), garnered praise, leading to this reissued anniversary edition.
As an accomplished playwright, director, and producer, Janette's creative journey includes the acclaimed stage production "Sistah Girl" and her feature in the Emmy Award-winning documentary, 'An Inaugural Ride to Freedom.' Additionally, her successful business, Make My Day Floral Creations, showcased her event planning and floral designing expertise.
The inspiration behind "Cloudy Witness" stems from Janette's deep reverence for the written Word of God. With a desire to humanize biblical figures, especially the 'bad girls,' Janette brings Queen Jezebel and others to life, allowing them to share their perspectives on laughter, tears, and attitudes.
The primary message readers can glean from this divine narrative is the realization that the Bible is living history, the 'Living Word of God.' In the pages of Janette's work, readers are encouraged to find inspiration, laughter, and profound insights into life. Through humor and a deep understanding of Psalm 2, Janette's storytelling emphasizes God's enduring sense of humor. To embark on this soul-stirring journey of divine invasion and biblical revelation, readers can explore "Cloudy Witness: Keep Your Hand on the Plow" by Janette Jones. Visit www.jusjan.com and subscribe to the YouTube Channel: JusJan Entertainment for more from this talented author.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
Janette Jones on Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!