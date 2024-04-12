U.S. Chamber and U.S.-ASEAN Business Council Host Business Forum Featuring Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Deepening U.S.-Philippines Ties  

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the US-ASEAN Business Council today co-hosted a business forum featuring the President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The business forum provided the unique opportunity for the U.S. private sector to engage directly with President Marcos on the Philippines’ business environment and expand strategic partnership opportunities.

In his keynote speech, the President emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between the U.S. and the Philippines and the key role of business in deepening bilateral ties. The President also underscored the Philippines’ steadfast commitment to structural changes needed to align his country with the evolving global economy. He expressed appreciation to the U.S. companies partnering with the Philippines, and welcomed greater cooperation with the U.S. private sector.

“The momentum in U.S.-Philippines relations reflects a steadfast commitment to mutual prosperity and our long-lasting, powerful alliance,” said Ambassador Ted Osius (ret.), President and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council. “The U.S. private sector is ready to invest more in the Philippines, recognizing its potential for growth. We warmly welcome the invitation from the Philippine government for increased investment and partnership,” he added.

U.S. Chamber Senior Vice President for Asia Charles Freeman emphasized, “U.S.-Philippine trade has not seen the growth that many of the Philippines’ neighbors have enjoyed in recent years. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is committed to working with the Philippine and U.S. governments and private sectors to close this gap and realize the full potential of our bilateral commercial relationship.”

Today’s business forum took place during President Marcos’ official visit to Washington, D.C. to partake in the first-ever trilateral summit between himself, President Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was hosted at the Chamber earlier in the week.

The U.S. Chamber's hosting of Prime Minister Kishida is part of its important work representing and advocating for U.S. business interests at home and abroad.