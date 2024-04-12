Submit Release
Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

TORONTO, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 11, 2024 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 8, 2024 was elected as a director. The voting results for the twelve directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of
Nominee		 Vote For
(Aggregate) 		% Vote
Against
(Aggregate) 		% Vote For
(Subordinate
Voting Shares) 		% Vote Against
(Subordinate
Voting Shares) 		%
Robert J. Gunn 30,400,872 95.42 1,458,019 4.58 13,033,386 89.94 1,458,019 10.06
David L. Johnston 31,820,436 99.88 39,525 0.12 14,452,950 99.73 39,525 0.27
Karen L. Jurjevich 31,083,775 97.56 776,184 2.44 13,716,289 94.64 776,184 5.36
R. William McFarland 29,453,043 92.45 2,406,917 7.55 12,085,557 83.39 2,406,917 16.61
Christine N. McLean 31,401,498 98.56 458,463 1.44 14,034,012 96.84 458,463 3.16
Brian J. Porter 31,790,372 99.78 69,589 0.22 14,422,886 99.52 69,589 0.48
Timothy R. Price 30,609,480 96.08 1,250,479 3.92 13,241,994 91.37 1,250,479 8.63
Brandon W. Sweitzer 30,062,265 94.36 1,797,694 5.64 12,694,779 87.60 1,797,694 12.40
Lauren C. Templeton 31,807,451 99.84 52,510 0.16 14,439,965 99.64 52,510 0.36
Benjamin P. Watsa 31,396,926 98.55 463,035 1.45 14,029,440 96.80 463,035 3.20
V. Prem Watsa 29,799,908 93.56 2,052,032 6.44 12,432,422 85.83 2,052,032 14.17
William C. Weldon 24,884,378 78.13 6,967,559 21.87 7,516,892 51.90 6,967,559 48.10


Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development,
at (416) 367-4941

