Utah Attorney General’s Office Recognizes April as Child Abuse Awareness Month

April 12, 2024

As the Utah Attorney General’s Office has always been dedicated to protecting children, we’d like to raise awareness about child abuse this month and encourage all Utahns to support efforts to prevent it.

Unfortunately, child abuse is a pervasive issue that affects countless families worldwide. It involves any act or failure to act that results in harm, potential harm, or the risk of damage to a child. Whether it is physical, emotional, sexual, or neglectful, child abuse can have long-lasting effects on a child’s physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

As such, the Attorney General’s Office’s top priority is “to keep citizens, especially children, safe from violent crimes, domestic abuse, and predatory crimes. The AGO works hard through its task forces and with law enforcement partners to fight the illegal drug trade, human trafficking, government corruption, and many other types of serious criminal activity. The office investigates and prosecutes these crimes to make the state safe for Utah families while protecting victims and empowering them to reclaim their lives.”

These priorities are accomplished through various initiatives, including our Human Trafficking in Persons Task Force, ICAC Task Force, and Utah Children’s Justice Center Program. Together, these efforts aim to educate the public and provide valuable resources for victims and their families through education campaigns, grassroots and non-governmental organizational efforts, victim recovery support, and advocacy.

As we focus on Child Abuse Awareness Month, we’re committed to helping ensure that all Utah children grow up in safe and nurturing environments while supporting those already affected and raising awareness about this serious issue.

Visit the AGO website to learn more about our initiatives and resources for victims’ rights. Together, we can prevent child abuse and create a better future for all Utah children.