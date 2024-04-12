Official Media Advisory: New Texas Paddling Trail Launches on Oso Bay April 17

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

Date: April 17

Time: 10 a.m.

Who: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

What: Ribbon cutting ceremony, keynote speakers and media interviews.

Where: Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi campus

6300 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

CORPUS CHRISTI – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is hosting a special event to open a new paddling trail on Oso Bay in Corpus Christi.

The Ron R. Smith Memorial Paddling Trail, the 82nd official Texas paddling trail, is named in memory of TPWD biologist Ron Smith, a founding member of the Texas Paddling Trails team and alumnus of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMU-CC).

The launch event will feature speakers from TPWD, TAMU-CC and the Smith family, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony for the trail.

“Ron was an avid advocate of teaching others to love the outdoors through paddling and fishing experiences,” said Shelly Plante, TPWD nature tourism manager. “While Ron is greatly missed, his legacy of inspiring others to enjoy paddling and fishing lives on, and we hope many enjoy this scenic trail on Oso Bay.”

The Ron R. Smith Memorial Paddling Trail is a cooperative effort between TPWD and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Texas Paddling Trails program helps promote habitat conservation through sustainable economic development while providing additional recreational opportunities to the public. To learn more, visit the Texas Paddling Trails website.

Media who would like to attend should RSVP by email at news@tpwd.texas.gov.