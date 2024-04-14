Alternative Sustainability Convention debuts in Boulder, CO on Earth Day, April 22nd
ClimateCon! Is designed to be different from regular conferences on climate change, the environment, and sustainability. With active programming, a series of action spaces, and interactive sessions, the focus here is on collective optimism and clear action.
The first-ever ClimateCon! in Denver attracted more than 300 people and featured special remarks by Governor Polis as well as 90+ panelists who spoke on topics ranging from Renewable Energy Financing to Developing the Clean Workforce to Pollinators & Biodiversity.
The April 22 event will include 20+ collaborative sessions from esteemed academics, top state government officials and researchers. There will be a DIY session on upcycling solar panels into mobile chargers. Plus, opportunities for attendees to network with other climate enthusiasts and authorities, both local and global.
Founder of ClimateCon!, Michael Scanlon, says, “ClimateCon! is for everyone from policymakers to businesses to citizens who are seeking solutions rather than speeches. Unlike a traditional conference, at ClimateCon! everyone attending will be entertained and engaged with interactive programming curated by the climate experts themselves. Attendees can expect to leave equipped with the tools, resources, and networks to make tomorrow more sustainable than today.”
ClimateCon! is a launchpad that brings people together – in person and online – to boost collective action on climate change. This is an entertaining and engaging arena that emphasizes action and where anyone who cares about the planet can learn ideas, make connections, and share solutions. From policymakers ready to reshape the rules to businesses ready to put their money where their mouth is, like-minded individuals become champions for our environment. At its core, ClimateCon! is all about shared optimism and hope for the future.
ClimateCon! is a launchpad that brings people together – in person and online – to boost collective action on climate change. This is an entertaining and engaging arena that emphasizes action and where anyone who cares about the planet can learn ideas, make connections, and share solutions. From policymakers ready to reshape the rules to businesses ready to put their money where their mouth is, like-minded individuals become champions for our environment. At its core, ClimateCon! is all about shared optimism and hope for the future.
