LAGO Innovation Fund Expands its Presence in Health + Wellness Space with Funding Round for Cure Hydration
What resonates most for us is Cure Hydration's mission and focus on sustainability, health and empowerment, and we’re pleased to support this dynamic company in the health and wellness industry”CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAGO Innovation Fund (LAGO), a private credit fund supporting high-growth companies across key industry sectors, announces that it has facilitated a round of growth capital for Cure Hydration, an emerging leader in the functional hydration category. Launched in 2019, Cure Hydration creates science-backed electrolyte drink formulas using clean, natural ingredients with a company commitment to non-GMO, sustainably sourced materials without any added sugars or artificial additives, which sets them apart in the $10 billion functional drink mix market.
— Heather LaFreniere, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LAGO
“What resonates most for us in working with Cure Hydration is the mission-driven approach, and the impact it wants to make with its consumer products by emphasizing sustainability, health and empowerment,” says Heather LaFreniere, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LAGO. “We’re so pleased to be able to support such a dynamic company in this industry.”
Cure Hydration has experienced an incredible growth rate of 2,489% in just three years, and its products are carried in over 13,000 retail locations nationwide, including new partnerships with REI, Anthropologie, Fresh Thyme Market and Meijer. The company has also recently launched Cure Kids: a children’s line of electrolyte drink mixes, addressing a new demographic with pediatrician-formulated solutions in kid-approved flavors.
“As a fast-growing CPG brand, we were looking for flexible capital to support our retail expansion and e-commerce demand, and working with LAGO was a natural partnership for us as they focus on high-growth companies disrupting their industries, and we look forward to working together to scale our business,” says Lauren Picasso, Founder & CEO of Cure Hydration.
About LAGO Innovation Fund
LAGO Innovation Fund, part of LAGO Asset Management, supports growth by delivering customized term loan credit facilities and equity co-investments to founders and investors of high-growth disruptive companies. Through its experienced team with expertise in private credit, LAGO specializes in providing capital, typically from $3-$30MM to fuel the growth of emerging leaders in a wide range of sectors including XaaS, Mobility, AI, Climate Tech, Space Tech, Health + Wellness, Clean Beauty + Skincare and E-Commerce. The company acts as a partner to structure founder-friendly investments that provide incremental, longer-term investable capital to drive market penetration and ultimately the value of a business. To learn more, visit LAGO Innovation Fund and follow on LinkedIn.
