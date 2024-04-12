Submit Release
Ultragenyx Announces Update to Conference Call Timing to Discuss New Data from GTX-102 in Patients with Angelman Syndrome

Conference call now scheduled for Monday, April 15 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Updated registration link below

NOVATO, Calif., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) today announced that the conference call to discuss new clinical efficacy and safety data from the Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome that will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology Meeting (AAN), will now be taking place on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The slides accompanying the call will be shared on company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations before the call.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Contacts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Investors

Joshua Higa

+1-415-475-6370

ir@ultragenyx.com

Media

Carolyn Wang

+1-415-225-5050

media@ultragenyx.com


