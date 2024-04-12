Disaster Recovery Centers Set to Close, But FEMA Help Is Still Available

San Diego, Calif. — As the assistance application deadline nears, FEMA is still here to help survivors of the Jan. 21-23, 2024 San Diego County severe storm and flooding disaster. In-person Disaster Recovery Centers are closing at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. After Disaster Recovery Centers close, FEMA support is available by phone, online and via the mobile app. The FEMA assistance registration deadline is Friday, April 19.

Disaster Recovery Centers

Survivors can still meet with specialists from FEMA and the Small Business Administration at the following locations until April 19:

Both centers operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT, Tuesday through Saturday until April 19.

Mountainview Community Center

641 South Boundary Street

San Diego, CA 92113

Spring Valley Library

836 Kempton Street

Spring Valley, CA 91977

Ongoing FEMA Assistance

Although registrations are due by April 19, survivors can continue to update their applications, submit additional documentation and check their application status online or by phone.

The easiest way to contact FEMA is to call the Helpline. Call toll-free 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT, daily. Multilingual operators are available to answer questions, update applications and assist with appeals.

Survivors have access to FEMA 24/7/365 on the website and mobile app.

Small Business Administration Assistance

Homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes, and non-profits may apply for an SBA physical disaster loan through Friday, April 19. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster. Small businesses and nonprofits may apply for economic injury disaster loans through Nov. 19, 2024. The SBA Business Recovery Center (BRC) is closing at 5 p.m. Friday, April 19.

The BRC operates Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT through April 19.

National City Business Recovery Center

Southwestern College, Higher Education Center National City

First Floor, Room 7100 — Center for Business Advancement

880 National City Blvd.

National City, CA 91950

Survivors may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

For the latest FEMA information on the Jan. 21-23, 2024 San Diego County severe storms and flooding, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4758.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, or economic status.

Disaster Recovery Centers are protected areas designated to provide emergency response and relief for disaster survivors. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection do not conduct enforcement operations at or near these locations, except in limited circumstances such as an imminent risk of death, violence, or physical harm. Additionally, FEMA will not proactively share the personal information of flood survivors with immigration or law enforcement agencies.

If you believe your civil rights are being violated, you can call the Civil Rights Resource line at 833-285-7448 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).