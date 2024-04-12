Southwest Banner MDC invites veterans to fish for free April 20 at Bennett Spring State Park

Body

LEBANON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites veterans to fish for free April 20 at Bennett Spring State Park’s Veterans’ Free Fishing Day event.

At Veterans’ Free Fishing Day, which will be 7 a.m.to 3 p.m., fishing is free for all veterans. There will be no license or daily tag fee. All veterans can pick up their free daily trout tag at the park store on April 19 or any time during the event on April 20.

During the event, a part of the park’s Zone 2 fishing areas will be specially stocked and reserved for anglers who are veterans. Veterans will be able to fish in other zones at the park, too. Adjacent to the fishing area, volunteers will be hosting a hospitality tent featuring fly tying demos, lessons, casting instruction, and the latest adaptive fishing equipment. Learn more about this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192532

This event is sponsored by MDC and Bennett Spring State Park. To get more information about the event, call the Bennett Springs Hatchery at 417-532-4418 or e-mail Hatchery Manager Ben Havens at Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov.