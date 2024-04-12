The Voice of the Guns: Unveiling the Essence of the Second Amendment in America and Switzerland
Legal Expert Burton Flanagan launches his latest book, "The Voice of the Guns: America, Switzerland, and the Second Amendment," presenting an illuminating analysis that delves into the core of the Second Amendment, its historical context, and a comparative study with Switzerland's weapon-related laws.
In this thought-provoking work, Flanagan, a distinguished 74-year-old retired lawyer, draws upon his wealth of legal expertise and a thorough understanding of constitutional matters. A graduate of the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama School of Law, Flanagan spent his career practicing law in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, particularly with the City of Tuscaloosa Legal Department.
"The Voice of the Guns" meticulously examines the Second Amendment's text, legislative history, and inherent significance in shaping the American legal landscape. Flanagan goes beyond a domestic perspective, providing readers with a comprehensive comparison to Switzerland's firearm regulations, adding a global dimension to the discourse on gun rights.
As a seasoned legal professional, Flanagan's insights transcend the academic, offering readers a nuanced understanding of the historical, legal, and cultural contexts that have shaped the interpretation of the Second Amendment in both America and Switzerland.
Burton Flanagan and his wife, a retired schoolteacher and Christian Educator, currently reside in Birmingham, Alabama, where they continue to contribute their wealth of knowledge and experience to their community.
Stan Murphy, an Amazon customer, says Flanagan’s work is an “excellent exploration of the law and history behind one of the most important issues in our times.”
"The Voice of the Guns" promises to be a seminal work, enriching the discourse on the Second Amendment and its global counterparts. For legal scholars, historians, and enthusiasts alike, Flanagan's book serves as a vital resource for comprehending the intricate tapestry of gun rights legislation.
“The Voice of the Guns: America, Switzerland, and the Second Amendment” will be displayed at the upcoming LA TIMES Festival of Books on April 20th and 21st, 2024, at the University of Southern California campus. Visit the Olympus Story House booth #25 at the Cardinal Zone.
