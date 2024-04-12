J. Stewart Willis Explores the Ethical Boundaries of Scientific Experimentation in “Gestation Seven”
EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the founding tenets of scientific experimentation is evolution. A scientist's undertaking is to explore what is possible for humanity, but should this exploration cap when it comes to experimenting on human life? This is the stage that J. Stewart Willis sets in his science fiction suspense novel, Gestation Seven: One Was Black and One Was White. Set in Alexandria, Virginia, the novel is one of the bestselling titles of PageTurner Press and Media.
In Gestation Seven, J. Stewart Willis invites readers to peer into the tumultuous world of young government scientist David Neale. With dreams of success and advancement in his field, David finds his life unraveling after a rogue experiment to shorten human pregnancy ends in tragedy. The tale begins with the discovery of two lifeless infants in a dumpster and the determination of ambitious reporter Mary Murphy hot on its trails.
Readers will find themselves drawn into a world where legal, ethical, and religious questions abound, forcing them to confront their own beliefs and judgments. Through its exploration of science ethics and personal responsibility, Gestation Seven serves as a cautionary tale that challenges readers to consider the consequences of unchecked ambition.
In its Reader’s Favorite editorial reviews, K. C Finn describes the book as “A fascinating and original take on crime and medical thrillers.” Delene Vrey also weighs in on the theme of the book, writing that “The book explores a variety of topics ranging from the ethics regarding science and how far science can go before we start playing God. Other topics include trust and secrecy in both work and marital relationships. I loved the exploration of these topics.”
With thought-provoking ideals on ethics, science, relationships, and ambition, the book is a treasure trove of insights for various types of readers.
J. Stewart Willis has a penchant for writing novels that inspire debate and challenge societal views. His other titles, Three Degrees and Gone and The Johnson Place, explore ethical practices in various subjects as well. Gestation Seven is available in paperback and e-book versions at www.pageturner.us and other online retailers.
