ResProp Welcomes Southwood Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management is proud to assume new management for Southwood Apartments, located in the heart of Jacksonville, Florida. The transition of management was finalized in February, 2024. This beautiful two-story complex has it all, offering residents easy access to I-95, close proximity to shopping centers, and ample entertainment all around.
Each unit includes a private patio, and many kitchen and living areas feature new, wood-style flooring.
Built in 1963, the estate is simple, featuring eight brick buildings surrounding a central, well-maintained courtyard. The 89-unit complex includes studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans. Each unit includes a private patio, and many kitchen and living areas feature new, wood-style flooring. Laundry facilities are clean and centrally located, and a BBQ area with an outdoor lounge is available for relaxation. The property is unique in that there are currently no other large community amenities to consume time or maintenance costs. This allows the management team to focus on providing exceptional, high-quality service. It also provides a blank canvas for possible future developments.
Southwood Apartments is located close to the St. John’s River, in the Englewood neighborhood of south-central Jacksonville. The complex lies on the corner of a residential area, popular among renters and home-owners alike. Memorial Hospital is only five minutes away, making this area a prime location for healthcare professionals. Many schools and small, specialty universities are also within a 15-minute commute. Plenty of grocery stores and parks surround the area. Interstate Highway 95 is easy to access, quickly taking residents to large shopping centers, major employers, restaurants, and Jacksonville attractions.
“We are excited about this opportunity to bring Southwood Apartments back into the Resprop Management Portfolio. Partnered with Westmount Square Capital, we look forward to bringing significant changes to the community that will have a lasting and positive impact for years to come.” states Jessica Westhoff, Jacksonville Regional Manager.
With the recent addition of Southwood Apartments to its growing portfolio, ResProp Management is proud to manage over 12,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. "ResProp is excited to announce our takeover of Southwood Apartments in the Southside neighborhood of Jacksonville, FL. We're grateful to Westmount Square Capital for entrusting us with the management of this property. This addition to our Jacksonville portfolio allows us to further our commitment to providing top-tier management services. We are eager to serve the residents of this fast growing area, ensuring their living experience is nothing short of exceptional.” states Trent Davis, Director of Business Development.
About Westmount Square Capital:
Boasting a portfolio of 1,000+ units, Westmount Square Capital zeroes in on enhancing value in garden-style, B & C class apartment complexes primarily located in Central and Northern Florida. The WSC investment strategy aims to identify opportunities for growth through natural rent escalations, strategic repositioning, and optimizing property management practices.
About ResProp Management:
ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.
Angela Aguilar
ResProp Management
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn