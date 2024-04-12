Viettel and Singtel co-found new direct Việt Nam - Singapore submarine cable system

VIETNAM, April 12 - NHA TRANG — Viettel Business Solutions Corporation (Viettel Solutions), representing Viettel Group (Viettel), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel) to collaborate on deploying the Việt Nam - Singapore Cable System submarine cable system (VTS) directly connecting Việt Nam and Singapore.

This marks a significant milestone for Viettel in its efforts to implement the “Development Strategy of Việt Nam's International Optical Cable System by 2030, vision to 2035” of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC). With the goal of becoming a regional data centre (Digital Hub), Việt Nam's international optical cables are identified as a critical component of the digital infrastructure that must be invested first in to ensure Việt Nam's international connectivity with super-large capacity, ultra-wide bandwidth, sustainability, greenness, intelligence, openness and security to promote the national's digital transformation, digital economy, digital society and international integration.

Under the agreement, both parties plan to deploy the submarine cable system having its trunk to connect Việt Nam to Singapore (VTS cable) with a configuration of 08 fibre pairs (08FP), using the most advanced wavelength division multiplexing technology available today. The main trunk landing station is in Vietnam (managed by Viettel) and Singapore (managed by Singtel). Additionally, the VTS cable is expected to have branch landing stations in Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia. The VTS cable is scheduled to be operational in the second quarter of 2027.

Thus, VTS will become the first cable jointly established by the two largest operators in Việt Nam and Singapore, promising to be the shortest cable directly connecting Việt Nam to the largest Digital Hub in Asia, Singapore, with the most advanced bandwidth and technology. The deployment of this cable system is in line with Việt Nam's strategy for developing its international optical cable system by 2030, with a vision to 2035. When put into operation, the cable will add hundreds of Tbps to Viettel's total international connectivity capacity, contributing to providing a large amount of high-speed capacity, opening up a new connection direction to the South, and enhancing the redundancy and security of Viettel's international connection infrastructure.

Nguyễn Mạnh Hổ, General Director of Viettel Solutions, said: “Through investing in the VTS submarine cable project, Viettel affirms its pioneering role in accompanying the Government in building and developing digital infrastructure in Việt Nam, promoting comprehensive digital transformation, meeting the demand for high-speed data transmission, efficiently utilising 4.0 technologies, and ensuring information security of national communication.”

Ooi Seng Keat, VP, Digital Infrastructure & Services of Singtel said: “Việt Nam is one of the world’s fastest growing digital economies in Southeast Asia with enterprises and consumers adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence and data-intensive applications. The construction of the VTS cable will support this increasing demand for higher-bandwidth and lower-latency connectivity. We look forward to partnering with Viettel to support Việt Nam’s and the region’s digital and economic growth ambitions.”

According to this strategy, by 2030, Việt Nam needs to increase the total number of submarine cables to a minimum of 15 ones with a total capacity of at least 334 Tbps, of which there should be at least 02 submarine cable systems established by Việt Nam going into operation, with priority given to short routes directly connecting to major Digital Hubs in the Asia region. Furthermore, the submarine cable system should be deployed evenly in all three directions: connecting to the North of the East Sea; connecting to the South of the East Sea; connecting to the Southern sea area.

Recognising its role, Viettel has closely followed the strategic direction of submarine cables set by the MIC to develop and propose the implementation of submarine cable projects with a vision to 2030, aiming to meet the capacity needs, ensure safe connection for Viettel's network in all circumstances in particular, and ensure national information security in general. Among these projects, the Việt Nam - Singapore Cable System (VTS) is a key target for Viettel.

With investment in and ownership of new submarine cables, Viettel expects to play a significant role as a crucial link in the digital infrastructure and international and regional data transmission infrastructure, deploying international Internet connection applications requiring high-speed connection such as: 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (AR/VR). Additionally, Viettel will ensure the safety and redundancy of its network, ensuring the quality of internet services and other international connection services, as well as national information security.

Prior to this, Viettel announced the investment in Asia Direct Cable (ADC), the largest bandwidth cable system in Việt Nam, with connections to all three largest IP Hubs in Asia (Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore), and Viettel owns the landing station of this cable in Quy Nhơn. Viettel is also the largest investor in The Asia Link Cable (ALC), connecting to the two main IP Hubs in Asia (Hong Kong, Singapore), and owns the landing station of this cable in Đà Nẵng. — VNS