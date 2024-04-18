Dr. Kathryn Brokus Brings Medical Botox Treatments To Examined Life
Since opening my practice at Examined Life, I feel like I'm truly making a difference. Botox® has been life-altering for many people after just three sessions.”YORK, MAINE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Botox®, a popular cosmetic treatment known for its ability to reduce wrinkles and fine lines, is gaining attention for its surprising benefits beyond the realm of beauty. While many may associate this treatment with achieving a youthful appearance, its usefulness extends far beyond cosmetic applications. Botox® can provide temporary treatment for a variety of conditions including chronic migraine, excessive sweating, and cervical dystonia.
Dr. Kathryn Brokus is eager for more patients to learn of these additional ways to utilize Botox® for therapeutic purposes. “Seeing my patients struggle with long wait times for essential care motivated me to open Examined Life. Here, I have the freedom to provide the comprehensive treatment they deserve. Since opening my practice at Examined Life, I feel like I'm truly making a difference. Botox® has been life-altering for many people after just three sessions,” says Dr. Brokus.
Botox® injections have been approved by the FDA for the prevention of chronic migraines in adults. This treatment involves injecting Botox® into specific areas of the head and neck to reduce the frequency and severity of migraines.
In addition to chronic migraines, Botox® has also been found to be beneficial for patients suffering from cervical dystonia, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary muscle contractions in the neck. “Botox® injections can alleviate tight muscles in the neck that are often found in people with torticollis and head tremors. Because of the profound results of this treatment and the inability to make this amount of Botox® otherwise affordable, medical Botox® is the only service for which I accept commercial insurance, ” says Dr. Brokus.
At Examined Life, the focus is always on the patient. Dr. Kathryn Brokus and her team are dedicated to providing personalized care, taking the time to understand each patient’s unique situation and treatment goals.
ABOUT DR. KATHRYN BROKUS
Dr. Kathryn Brokus’s mission is to guide patients toward optimal health and wellness by empowering positive lifestyle changes.
As an osteopathic physician trained at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Brokus wholeheartedly embraces the body's inherent ability to self-heal. This belief shapes her approach to patient care, where she has witnessed the transformative power of providing the right tools for the body to achieve balance and harmony. At times, a little assistance is needed to reach health goals, and that's where Examined Life steps in.
Examined Life’s philosophy, grounded in the body's innate self-healing capabilities, focuses on services such as disease prevention through diet and exercise coaching, along with promoting proper body alignment. They are committed to unraveling the intricacies of human anatomy and aiding patients in achieving optimal aesthetic results. Additionally, Examined Life extends beyond physical health, offering opportunities for soul nourishment through engaging book discussions and fellowship opportunities.
