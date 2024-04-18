Jim Marter demands Rep. Underwood clarify her stance on the hostages taken by Hamas
Illinois' 14th District deserves a representative who knows difference between an ally and a terrorist organization. Right now, we don't have one.”OSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Marter, Republican nominee for US Congress in Illinois’ 14th District, called on Democrat opponent, Lauren Underwood to let her constituents know where she stands on the hostages taken by Hamas.
— Jim Marter
Democrat Congressman Jamaal Boman came under intense criticism when the media reported his comments about the treatment of female hostages by Hamas. Rep. Bowman publicly called accusations that Israeli women were raped, ‘propaganda.’
"Terrorism and anti-Semitism are serious issues which the United States officially condemns. We have heard the stories from the Hamas hostages and I believe them. My opponent has released no comments relating to them. She has also been silent on the widely reported comments of her Democrat comrades in the House including Ilhan Omar who compared the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and Rep. Jaypal, who called Israel a racist state," said Marter.
"As the Republican nominee for Congress in Illinois' 14th District, I can assure constituents that I know the difference between an ally and a terrorist organization.”
The vote on HR798 passed with votes as follows: YEA: 396 NAY: 23 Not Voting: 0 Absent: 14. The resolution was proposed as a condemnation of anti-Semitism on college campuses. Underwood voted against it.
Twenty two House Democrats joined Republicans in voting to censure Rashida Tlaib over blaming Israel for the attack on a Gaza hospital, in spite of Newsweek and other sources reporting that U.S. intelligence had cleared Israel of any wrongdoing. Rep. Underwood was not on the list of Representatives who voted to censure, which was reported widely in the press, including Newsweek.
Jim Marter is the 2024 Republican Nominee for US Congress (IL-14) to replace Democrat Lauren Underwood for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District. More information about his campaign, his stances on the issues and ways to get involved, may be found at www.marter4congress.us.
Campaign HQ
Marter for Congress
+1 815-585-8006
press@marter4congress.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Jim Marter 2024 Republican Nominee for US CONGRESS (IL-14)