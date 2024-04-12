Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,021 in the last 365 days.

Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman, California bar clash over law license status

California state bar prosecutors have asked a judge to reject a bid by John Eastman, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, to restore his ability to practice law as the state's ethics case against him moves forward.

You just read:

Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman, California bar clash over law license status

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more